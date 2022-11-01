CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk
Home » News » Buzz » 23-Year-Old US Millionaire Model Travels 4000 KM By Flight To Get Bling Collar For Dog
1-MIN READ

23-Year-Old US Millionaire Model Travels 4000 KM By Flight To Get Bling Collar For Dog

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 12:59 IST

Delhi, India

YouTube channel Truly shared Linsey Donovan's lifestyle video.

YouTube channel Truly shared Linsey Donovan's lifestyle video.

Linsey Donovan bought a Louis Vuitton bling collar for her pet.

Everyone aspires to have a lavish lifestyle and to accomplish this dream, people work hard day in and day out. Having said that, so many people achieve this at a very young age. A 23-year-old model, who has become a millionaire, is now spending money on her strange hobbies.

Top showsha video

Linsey Donovan has travelled 4000 kilometres by flight for her pet shopping. You can say that the girl is pursuing a royal hobby due to her immense wealth. According to Truly’s report, Linsey Donovan travelled 4000 km by air to buy a collar for her dog. At last, she bought a Louis Vuitton bling collar for her pet. For this, she travelled from Palm Beach, Florida to Los Angeles. There she stayed in a five-star hotel and after she visited her friend’s house there she made up her mind to buy a similar house in Los Angeles. Her friends are also rich like her, their houses have all the facilities like an underwater jacuzzi and pool.

YouTube channel Truly shared Linsey Donovan’s lifestyle video.

Watch it here:

Seeing the clip, the viewers were stunned to see her luxurious lifestyle. As one of them commented, “She is so cute. She looks like a Barbie! I saw a video where she had bought her parents a beautiful home. She is such a sweetheart.” While another one said, “Good for her. She seems like she enjoys her success and doesn’t act above it all.” Overall, people appreciated Linsey.

The model started working at the age of 14 at a restaurant, and then at the age of 17, she took up the job of live streaming, earning Rs 50,000 a day. She then invested money in the real estate business.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 01, 2022, 12:59 IST
last updated:November 01, 2022, 12:59 IST