23-Year-Old US Millionaire Model Travels 4000 KM By Flight To Get Bling Collar For Dog

Everyone aspires to have a lavish lifestyle and to accomplish this dream, people work hard day in and day out. Having said that, so many people achieve this at a very young age. A 23-year-old model, who has become a millionaire, is now spending money on her strange hobbies.

Linsey Donovan has travelled 4000 kilometres by flight for her pet shopping. You can say that the girl is pursuing a royal hobby due to her immense wealth. According to Truly’s report, Linsey Donovan travelled 4000 km by air to buy a collar for her dog. At last, she bought a Louis Vuitton bling collar for her pet. For this, she travelled from Palm Beach, Florida to Los Angeles. There she stayed in a five-star hotel and after she visited her friend’s house there she made up her mind to buy a similar house in Los Angeles. Her friends are also rich like her, their houses have all the facilities like an underwater jacuzzi and pool.

YouTube channel Truly shared Linsey Donovan’s lifestyle video.

Watch it here:

Seeing the clip, the viewers were stunned to see her luxurious lifestyle. As one of them commented, “She is so cute. She looks like a Barbie! I saw a video where she had bought her parents a beautiful home. She is such a sweetheart.” While another one said, “Good for her. She seems like she enjoys her success and doesn’t act above it all.” Overall, people appreciated Linsey.

The model started working at the age of 14 at a restaurant, and then at the age of 17, she took up the job of live streaming, earning Rs 50,000 a day. She then invested money in the real estate business.

