23-Year-Old US Model Falls in Love With 63-Year-Old Man on 'First, Only Tinder Date'

A 23-year-old model from North Carolina has fallen in love with a man 40 years older than her. She insists he is not her sugar daddy. Willow Sias started looking for love on the dating app Tinder. After swiping right on hundreds of men, Willow was flooded with matches and likes before she decided to delete her profile.

Determined to find her Mr Right, she lands on Tinder again. This time, Willow Sias was pickier with swipes and suddenly a profile caught her eye. On Tinder, Willow spotted David Simonini, a 63-year-old professional blackjack player. At first, Willow and David thought the other had a fake profile but decided to risk it for a first date together. What happened was nothing short of the dream as they fell in love instantly.

Speaking with the Mirror, Willow Sias said, “It was a pretty instant connection and we fell in love within an hour. He was my first and only Tinder date, but we had a quick dinner because I had an interview later that night. We’re like mirrors, our energies mesh really well together and we even eat the same things, which is crazy.”

Despite their age difference, David and Willow share a lot of common interests like frequently going out for five-star dinners or partying. Willow considers this makes their bond strong.

David Simonini also loves Willow to the moon and back. David has gifted a car as a “mid-week gift” and a gesture of his love. Willow remembered that she was craving Tuna hence David planned a secret fishing trip. The couple will soon begin their family life with support from their parents.

When asked about Willow’s parents’ support, she said, “My parents absolutely love how happy he’s made me and how good he is to me. He recently bought me a Mercedes AMG as a ‘Happy Thursday’ present, so he really spoils me to death – which my father does too. My father is very grateful I have someone that treats me like he did.”

