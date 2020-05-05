23-Year-Old Woman Had a 6-Inch Live Worm Removed from Her Brain

In what can be called a bizarre incident, doctors in China removed a live worm from the brain of a 23-year-old woman. The six-inch worm was diagnosed after the patient complained of severe headaches.



The footage shows a noodle-like white coloured thing wiggling in a bowl where it must have been kept after the surgery.

The woman who is identified as Xiao Yi had got an epilepsy attack and was taken to a provincial hospital in Nanjing. Xiao eventually went under the knife after she tested positive for being infected by parasites. As of now, Xiao is in the hospital and is recovering.

According to a report published in The Daily Mail, the doctors have said that such an infection can happen after consumption of unclean food or raw or improperly cooked wild animal meat. The patient did reveal to the doctors that she had consumed frog meat on a trip two years ago.

Dr Dai Wei, a chief medic from the Gulou Hospital of Nanjing University, spoke to a Chinese news website wherein he revealed that the worm was moving even after it was taken out completely.



'It was still moving around when we took it out completely. The worms normally come from raw meat, mostly seafood, which contains a lot of parasites Sometimes the worms get into a person's brain through the blood and develop there," quotes Dr. Dai Wei as saying.