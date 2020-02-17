23-Year-Old Woman Wins Rs 4.6 Crore Farmhouse on Rs 185 Raffle Ticket in UK

A 23-year-old woman won a £500,000 (Rs 4.6 crore approximately) farmhouse through a £2 (Rs 185 approximately) raffle ticket in Shropshire of England.

Jemma Nicklin wanted to buy her first house and when she saw Shrubbery Farmhouse, a four-bedroom home with a separate annex, was up for sale through raffle tickets, she jumped in.

Jemma's parents, sister and boyfriend, all had bought tickets for the competition. She currently lives with her parents in Bilston, West Midlands.







Speaking to Birmingham Live, Jemma said she was “over the moon” and said she did not believe that people “actually won things like this”.

She had bought only two tickets, while her parents bought 10 and her boyfriend bought 5. Jemma works as an administrator for a transport firm.

She was saving for mortgage currently and the rate at which it was going, Jemma would not have a deposit for the next 3 or 4 years enough to get a house. Even then, she thinks she would have “definitely” settled for “something much smaller”.

According to the report, owners of the 17th century cottage, Mike Chatha and Linda decided to launch a competition for their family home after separating and struggling to find a buyer.

They sold 340,000 raffle tickets for the £545,000 farmhouse. The owners offered to pay £1,000 legal fees and the stamp duty for the winner as well. They will also give the additional money made on the property raffle to charity, the report added.