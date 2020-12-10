24-Year-Old Russian Woman Electrocuted to Death after Charging iPhone Fell into Her Bathtub

The dangerous combination of electronic devices and water can leave people severely injured and even claim their lives. Something similar happened with a Russian woman after she was using her iPhone in the bath while her device was on charging.

According to reports, 24-year-old Olesya Semenova was electrocuted after her iPhone that was connected to its charger fell into her bath. She was later found by her flatmate at their home in the Russian city of Arkhangelsk.

The report added that Olesya’s friend Daria screamed at her and shook her, but she was pale and did not breathe, showing any signs of life. Daria is an estate agent who gave these details to the emergency operator. Daria further said that she was really scared and when she touched Olesya even she got an electric shock. Daria pointed out how there was a smartphone in the water that was charging.

Paramedics confirmed that Olesya, who was an employee at a clothes shop, had died in the bath and that her iPhone 8 had fallen into the water when plugged into the mains, the report added.

In view of this unfortunate incident, the Russian emergencies ministry issued a warning for such fatalities in the country. According to the report, the Ministry’s statement said that the tragedy once again reminds everyone that water and an electrical appliance connected to the mains are incompatible. The same applies to any mobile device. If a person drowns a smartphone, the worst thing is its failure. But when it is connected to the network, the consequences are even worse.

Russia witnessed another such incident in August when a 15-year-old schoolgirl named Anna K died in Moscow after sustaining an electric shock in her bath. In 2019, 26-year-old Liliya Novikova, an international poker star, was electrocuted in her bathroom. The international star had a first-class degree in engineering from Moscow's prestigious Bauman University and suffered a fatal electric shock while using a hairdryer in the flat, where she lived with her parents.

Liay, as she was fondly called, was an active member of the poker community. A former Team PokerStars Pro, Liliya was a very active Twitch streamer, having last streamed just a week before her demise. She was also a member of PokerStrategy.com and in 2014 won their Russian community contest. Besides poker, the mathematical genius also enjoyed various sports, including rowing and snowboarding.