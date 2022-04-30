24-year-old South Korean Woman's Trick to Save Rs 61 Lakh in 4 Years to Buy Home

A 24-year-old South Korean Woman has become an example for those struggling to save money. The young lady has saved a staggering Rs 61 lakh in just 4 years. But how did she do it?

According to a report on the Oddity Central website, Ji Hyeon Kwak, who lives in South Korea, earns about Rs 1.2 lakh per month. She was keen to have her own house. But the prices of houses in South Korea are extremely high and therefore, she needed to save money.

Ji Hyeon decided to save money for the next four years to fulfil her dream. Here’s her trick.

According to the report, she started saving most of her salary and in four years, she gave the deposit amount for the house. Ji also shared how she saved so much money. She said she used to spend only Rs 450 on her food. And while you might imagine her only eating things like noodles etc. throughout the day, that’s not the case.

She would eat healthy food but at a less price. Ji would participate in various competitions and quizzes on websites and get offers, discounts or coupons used in return. She would then exchange them for either free food or food at very low prices.

Ji also worked hard. For example, she would walk for 2 hours to her office. This saved a lot of her transportation costs. She also used to drink only homemade tea and drink tap water which was free. This way, she saved the cost of buying water.

That’s how Ji realised her dream of owning a house. Would you also do something if you were in her place?

