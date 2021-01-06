24-Year-Old YouTuber Pays Off Father's Mortgage So That He Can Retire Early

In an incident that has moved the internet to tears of happiness, a 24-year-old young man paid the entire mortgage amount of his father’s house so that his dad could retire and chill.

According to a report in The Sun, Jamie Nyland based out of Gloucestershire did this for his father named Richard. Jamie has been making videos for the last 10 years on YouTube and calls it his source of income. He is also a star on social media and has over two million followers on video sharing portal, TikTok.

In the clip accessed by the news portal, Jamie is seen flaunting the house keys before he entered his father’s room. Initially in the video, Richard is in disbelief and keeps saying ‘No’ when Jamie tells him that he has paid off his mortgage and so the house is his. It is only after multiple attempts that he is convinced and the next thing we know is that he is crying with joy.

Even after Jamie says that all is done, his father was adamant on not taking the gift from him. But after Jamie insisted Richard, explaining to him how he has worked hard all his life and now it was finally time for him to retire, he hugged him and told him that he is the best son in the world.

Further, Richard handed over the key to Jamie saying that the house belongs to him. Explaining the situation, Richard mentioned that in his will, he had put Jamie’s name, which means that all that he owns is also his son’s. By the end of the video, the father and the son duo can be seen exchanging an emotional hug. He is also heard saying that 'since you have retired me for life, I too have set you up for life.'

Richard has also previously featured in Jamie’s videos for his TikTok fam. The duo often perform funny challenges for the audience. But in this particular video, his audience has given him heartfelt feedback and love filled messages. A person on the portal wrote, “You are the kind of son that every parent deserves. So proud of you as a person, human. You and your father are lucky to have each other with you.”

May people have also simply written congratulations or have put various heart emojis in the comments section. One more person commented saying, “Congratulations, you need not explain anything.”