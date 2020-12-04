25-Year-Old Indian Jeweller Bags Guinness Record for Ring with Over 12,000 Diamonds

An elaborate floral-shaped ring sporting 12,638 tiny diamonds has earned a place in the Guinness World Records -- but its creator has no plans to sell his priceless design just yet.

Called "The Marigold - The Ring of Prosperity", the chunky circular band weighs a little over 165 grams (5.8 ounces).

"It's wearable and comfortable," said 25-year-old Harish Bansal, who described his audacious creation as a dream project.

Mr Bansal said he got the idea two years ago while studying jewellery design in Gujarat's Surat, India's diamond hub.

"My target was always more than 10,000 diamonds. I trashed many designs and concepts over the years to finally zero in on this," Mr Bansal said.

In a statement, his company said that each tiny petal in the ring's eight-layer flower design was unique.

Mr Bansal said he had already knocked back requests prospective buyers.

"We have no plans of selling it right now," he said. "It's a matter of pride for us. It's priceless."

The previous record determined by Guinness, also set in India, was for a ring containing 7,801 diamonds.

Earlier this year, a jeweller in Hyderabad has bagged the Guinness World Record for creating a ring with the most number of diamonds.

Kotti Srikanth, from The Diamond Store by Chandubhai in Hyderabad, curated a ring which he named ‘The Divine — 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam’. According to a report by Economic Times, the ring contains 7801 natural diamonds and that got him the world record.

The diamond ring was unveiled earlier this month and is inspired by the Brahma Kamalam, a rare flower that is considered extremely pure and used for religious purposes. It is also supposed to have medicinal properties. The ring was first conceptualised in 2018 and it took over 11 months to make. The ring is in the form of six layers which each layer having eight petals.

