25-year-old Polar Bear Dies After Swallowing Rubber Ball Thrown by Visitor in Russian Zoo

In a heart-breaking incident that took place in a zoo in Russia, a bear died after swallowing a rubber ball in its enclosure on April 19 morning.The 25-year-old bear, Umka, was having breakfast in its enclosure inthe zoo in Yekaterinburg city of Russia, when it suddenly collapsed on the ground. Umka’s caretaker witnessed the event and called for help immediately but they were too late.

When a crew of veterinary doctors reached the scene within ten minutes, Umka was already gone by then. After an autopsy was performed, it was found that his death was caused by a small rubber ball found in his stomach by the medical staff.The terrible news has left the zoo staff dejected while they claim that the rubber ball was likelythrown to Umka by a visitor which caused his sudden death.

Umka used to share his enclosure with a female polar bear named Aina, who according to the caretakers, has been devastated ever since Umka’s demise. An employee at the zoo, Yekaterina Uvarova said that both of them were close to each other as they would spend a lot of timeliving in the same enclosure, reports

Aina is “very sad now” as they cared for each other and exchanged toys, the caretakerssaid while adding that it is rare for adult polar bears “to socialise with others.” While the zoo officials are not searching for the person responsible for the tragic incident, they would be keeping a close watch on Aina to prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future.

Umka was brought here in 1998 as a cub after his mother was killed by poachers. The orphaned cub survived an attack by stray dogs while in search of food in Billings village in Chukotka region in Russia. He was handed over to the zoo by locals who rescued him from the dogs.

Spokesperson for the zooin a statement said that many visitors throw ‘treats and foreign objects to animals despite multiple warnings without “thinking about the possible sad consequences.”

