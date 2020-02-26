25-Year-Old Woman Lives Life as a Baby, Wears Diapers and Sleeps in a Crib

A woman based in United States is living a fulltime baby life, ranging from wearing diapers to sleeping in a crib, to playing with toys of course.

The 25-year-old woman, who identifies herself as Paigey Miller, apparently belongs to a fetish community known as ABDL (adult baby diaper lovers). As per a report published in the Mirror UK, Paigey spends around £250 per month on nappies in order to maintain her lifestyle.

According to the report, the woman is able to meet her expenses through the money that her paid subscribers give. She has set up her private subscription service to which 426 people have subscribed. Her day begins with waking up in crib, changing diaper and then playing with toys and creating content for the ABDL community.

Paigey has been keeping up with this style of life since May 2018 and aims at normalise the same for other. As a full-time baby both in public and in private, she gets misjudged and there are people, who pass unpleasant remarks and question her intelligence because of the same. But the 25-year-old determined woman does not let it affect her, added the report.

She told the daily, “I have always collected toys and had a younger sense of humour, so all of my friends and family have been very accepting. If you act like it’s not a big deal, people will take your nonchalance in their stride”.

However, even though she is a full-time baby, she does have to do normal adult things like paying bills among others. Apart from that, she is also engaged to her partner of five years, who is not a part of the community but is in the support of the lifestyle she leads.