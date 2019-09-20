25 Years of F.R.I.E.N.D.S: This is What Happens if You Type Names of Characters on Google

Twenty-five years ago, on this very day, Rachel Greene barged into Central Perk looking for her school best friend, Monica Geller. And the rest, as they say, is history.

For ten seasons, till 2004, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Joey and Chandler showed us that true friendship isn't just about sharing laughs or living up to the cliches, as they show in movies. It is seeing someone at their worst and still choosing to stay, despite everything.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the sitcom which changed the face of comedy on television, Google has introduced cool tricks which have us going:

Basically, this is what happens. If you type the names of the main characters on Google, there will be a specialised icon just below their name on the right-hand corner of your screen. For instance, there's a sofa set for Ross, a bucket and mop for Monica, a wig for Rachel, pizza for Joey, a reclining sofa for Chandler and a guitar for Phoebe.

All you have to do is click on the icons and wait for MAGIC! We'll give you an example. In Ross' case, if you click on the couch, it'll tilt from right to left and left to right before cracking in the middle. Similarly, if you click on Phoebe's guitar, you'll have a cute smelly cat walking all over your computer screen.

This is what happens when you click on Chandler's sofa:

If you're a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan, you absolutely cannot miss this fun trick because it'll instantly take you back to milestone episodes of the series and if you have the dialogues memorised, we won't blame you!

