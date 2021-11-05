250-square-foot House in Wealthy Boston Neighbourhood Sells for Over 2 Crore

A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000. The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) home in Newton sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty’s Hans Brings Results agency. The home, on a 0.06-acre lot (0.02 hectares), went on the market in late September. The house built in 1970 is described as an “adorable tiny studio home … featuring completely open living space,” with a loft and “ready to finish basement,” and recent renovations including a new bathroom and electrical upgrades.

Several unusual homes in the Boston area’s hot real estate market have sold for high prices in the past several months. Boston’s famous 10-foot-wide Skinny House sold in September for $1.25 million, and a home gutted by fire in Melrose sold for nearly $400,000.

Recently, a couple found an amazing way to earn money sitting at home, and their new method has helped them increase their annual income too. The couple started making around Rs 2.5 lakhs every month after they turned their garden area into a wooden cottage. The cottage alone gets them nearly Rs 30 lakh annually. The best part about their idea is that they earn this money sitting at home.

Tiktok user Steph, who operates @stephinvests, shared a video in which he explained the small business the couple started in the garden behind the house. The garden is said to be of no use but the new business idea changed the scenario.

According to reports, a short video shared by this TikTok user shows a wooden cottage in the garden area. The cottage has been prepared by both husband and wife. It can be booked for rent on the travel and hotel sites. In the caption, Steph wrote: “We built a small house in the backyard and now it earns us Rs 2.5 per month.”

Steph shared the video clip on TikTok which shows the entire process of how they built the cottage house from scratch. He said, “It has cost Rs 30 lakh to build this holiday home as we have done most of the work.”

(With inputs from AP)

