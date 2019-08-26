26-Pound Cat on Her Way to Finding the 'Purrfect' Home After Viral Internet Fame

A cat who went viral last week for its jumbo size is close to adoption.

The 2-year-old, 26-pound tabby feline, Mr B or BeeJay, had found thousands of admirers online after his story was shared on social media by the Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia, United States.

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

I would like to come see him tomorrow if he's still there!! — yeehaw (@mckellogs) August 22, 2019

I just submitted an adoption request! I LOVE HIMS! 😍😍😍😍🐱🐱🐱🐱😍😍😍😍 — Lala King (@LalaKin38516267) August 22, 2019

I do believe the technical term for his size is "Oh Lawd He Comin". Could still be a "Megachonker" but would have to see a profile pic. pic.twitter.com/DHP1KiXCkg — Rebekah (@ToropPro) August 22, 2019

As several netizens just couldn’t stop gushing about the feline’s humongous size, the shelter had said Mr B was “honestly a very large cat. Like, genuinely big boned.”

Oh, definitely. Both his head and his paws are huge. He's just a naturally big boy. — Rebekah (@ToropPro) August 22, 2019

I think he needs an actual bathroom. — sun’s out (@HillckHill) August 22, 2019

Is he a hefty chonk or a healthy, muscular chonk (aka an absolute unit)? — Luis Ruuska (@LuisRuuska) August 22, 2019

BeeJay’s Internet fame can be gauged by the fact that the Morris Animal Refuge said their website had crashed due to heavy traffic after their adoption appeal for the cat went viral on social media.

https://twitter.com/MorrisAnimal/status/1164656064387829760

The shelter had even come up with Mr B-imprinted T-shirts and urged people to support their work.

Mr. B. doesn’t have anything to promote except love, but now we have cool CHONK shirts for sale through @Bonfire. Order now to support the shelter and help our homeless pets! https://t.co/UHHB08cpRh! — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 23, 2019

Following the overwhelming response, the shelter has narrowed their search for Mr B’s perfect home down to a “handful of potential adopters.”

The adoption should be finalized early next week, the shelter said in a Facebook post.

In another video posted online, Mr B was seen scratching away an itch while enjoying his weekend at the shelter.

Founded in 1874, the Morris Animal Refuge describes itself as “America’s First Animal Shelter.”

