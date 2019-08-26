Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

26-Pound Cat on Her Way to Finding the 'Purrfect' Home After Viral Internet Fame

Mr B or BeeJay the cat has found thousands of admirers online after his story was shared on social media by the Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
26-Pound Cat on Her Way to Finding the 'Purrfect' Home After Viral Internet Fame
Image credit: Twitter
A cat who went viral last week for its jumbo size is close to adoption.

The 2-year-old, 26-pound tabby feline, Mr B or BeeJay, had found thousands of admirers online after his story was shared on social media by the Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia, United States.

As several netizens just couldn’t stop gushing about the feline’s humongous size, the shelter had said Mr B was “honestly a very large cat. Like, genuinely big boned.”

BeeJay’s Internet fame can be gauged by the fact that the Morris Animal Refuge said their website had crashed due to heavy traffic after their adoption appeal for the cat went viral on social media.

The shelter had even come up with Mr B-imprinted T-shirts and urged people to support their work.

Following the overwhelming response, the shelter has narrowed their search for Mr B’s perfect home down to a “handful of potential adopters.”

The adoption should be finalized early next week, the shelter said in a Facebook post.

In another video posted online, Mr B was seen scratching away an itch while enjoying his weekend at the shelter.

Founded in 1874, the Morris Animal Refuge describes itself as “America’s First Animal Shelter.”

