Live Streamer Makes Rs 11 Lakh in Seven Hours by Letting People 'Disturb' His Sleep With Donations

Do you think one can become a millionaire overnight? People spend their whole lives working hard or trying out their luck in an attempt to earn that extra hard to make a decent living, however, in some cases, just be tossing in your bed at night.

A 26-year-old man made more than Rs 10 lakhs in just 7 hours by simply lying in his bed trying to get some decent sleep. Sounds too good to be true, right?

A Twitch streamer, who goes by the name Asian Andy, earned $16,000 (approximately Rs 11.6 lakh) in just eight hours by live-streaming his bedtime and letting his viewers disturb him, after donating money. His fans loved the challenge of waking him up and donated generously.

Andy set up text-to-speech recognition for messages during the live stream, meaning that messages were being read aloud and music played after each donation. By having the money donated, he let his fans send him sounds or messages while he sleeps in an attempt to wake him.

A lot of people instructed Alexa to play blasting music, send him funny messages, set up his alarm or imitate a dog barking. However, multiple viewers tried to scare him by telling Andy that someone was at the window next to his bed, but he didn’t bother and that led to some hilarious reactions.

For most of the live stream, Andy remained cuddled up with his dog, although he failed to get a decent sleep, the man made a huge amount of money.

Watch the video here:

Asian Andy, whose real name is Steven, has more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube posted the video on his channel which has gained more than 4 million views. Shocked by the viewers’ donations, he thanked his fans. ‘I used to drive Uber for $16 an hour,’ he said. He was born in Vietnam and is currently living in Los Angeles, California.

‘Sleep Stream’ is a trend gaining popularity among influencers. Last year another gamer was paid to let his viewers watch him nap when he fell asleep during a gaming session.