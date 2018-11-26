26/11: Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute to Undying Spirit of City on 10th Anniversary of Attack

Saluting our heroes, the martyrs of 26/11 and the undying spirit of Mumbai. #NeverForget 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/EibD8nBVXg — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 26, 2018

Even as India and the world came together to remember the horrific events of 26/11, the terrorist attack which assaulted Mumbai 10 years ago, tributes poured in to salute the bravery of the security personnel who laid down their lives in protecting the city and ending the terrorists' menace, as well as the indestructible spirit of Mumbai itself.The cricket team's social media accounts posted a picture of a team helmet and bat arranged in front of the some of the city's most known landmarks. Along with the picture, the team posted a message saluting the spirit of India's largest city: "Saluting our heroes, the martyrs of 26/11 and the undying spirit of Mumbai. #NeverForget 💙🇮🇳"In what was one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. A literal state of siege existed as terrorists holed up in the iconic Taj hotel on the city's waterfront for two days as police and security personnel did their utmost to flush them out.