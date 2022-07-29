27-year-old Chinese Man Claims He Can't Find a Job as He Looks Like a Child

Looking younger than your actual age might be a boon for many, but for a man in China, his unusually youthful look has taken a toll on his career. Mao Sheng, despite being 27 years old, has the appearance of a child, and this, according to him, is getting in his way to secure a job, reported Oddity Central.

Sheng’s struggle came to light after a video of him went viral on TikTok. In the clip, reportedly shot in the Dongguan city of China, Sheng revealed his age while sharing that he was unable to bag a job due to his child-like face and short stature. Sheng said that his father had been recovering from a stroke and he wanted to support him, but could not do so without a job. Sheng tried his luck at local factories and sought some work along with friends. But, while his friends were employed, he was left jobless.

When Sheng would seek work, he complained, employers would accuse him of hiding his real age. Sheng also lost opportunities as some employers would fear being accused of child labour if they hire him. In one of the videos, Sheng is also seen showing his ID which mentions that he was born in 1995.

As Sheng’s video did rounds on the internet, many were moved by his plight. Many were left dismayed and denounced the discrimination Sheng was subjected to. However, on the brighter side, job offers started pouring in for Sheng from entrepreneurs and many reached out to him offering help.

In a later video, shared on TikTok, it was learned that Sheng even accepted one of the offers and is successfully employed. Sheng is now aiming to earn enough so that he can support his father in his recovery. Once things get settled for Sheng, he also plans to look for a partner and start a happy family.

