27-year-old Man Allergic to Orgasm Abstains From Sex for 9 Years

An unusual medical condition forced a man to abstain from sex to avoid an allergic reaction to his own orgasm. According to a case study published in the Urology Case Reports, the unidentified man suffered flu-like symptoms, fever, muscle weakness, cough, and sneezing after her ejaculated due to rare post-orgasmic illness syndrome (POIS). The 27-year-old began experiencing the earlier unidentified illness and its distressing symptoms a decade ago. The symptoms seemingly got worse the more he ejaculated. The illness first came to his notice when he experienced a runny nose and hive-like rashes on his arm each time he had an orgasm.

In addition to this, the man also experienced swelling on his face, neck, and lymph glands. To avoid the infection, the man abstained from sex and kept himself from getting entangled in any kind of romantic relationship. The study identifies nearly 60 similar cases of POIS with additional symptoms including facing difficulty with concentration, memory, and speech. Andrew Shanholtzer who is the co-author of the study from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine stated, “Many health providers do not know about it, let alone the public. It is more than likely that it is underdiagnosed, with many sufferers out there,” was quoted as saying by Australian.com

According to the study, the researchers believe that POIS could be the body’s autoimmune response to its own sperm. While the root cause of the syndrome hasn’t been identified yet, Shanholtzer explained the various factors that can lead to orgasm allergy which includes infections and injuries to the testicles. It is believed that these injuries might lead to microscopic amounts of sperm making their way into the bloodstream.

The allergic reaction of POIS can occur between two days and a week after ejaculation or even within minutes or a few hours after. In the case of the unidentified man, the 27-year-old met with many specialists including urologists to get tested for the infection. His testicles, semen, and hormones were also scanned and analysed which came out to be normal. After trying a variety of drugs and antihistamines for treating the allergic reaction, the researchers found fexofenadine to be working well for the patient. Reportedly, a 90 per cent reduction in his symptoms was observed after the treatment.

