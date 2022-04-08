27-year-old Mistakenly Attaches STI Results Instead of a Cover Letter in His 'Dream Job' Application

Job hunting can be extremely stressful. And if not for all, then it was definitely horrifying for 27-year-old Jacques Paul, who accidentally sent his sexually transmitted disease test results instead of his cover letter in his “dream job" application. Yes, you heard that right. No surprise that the mix-up resulted in a prompt rejection from the employer. It all began when Paul from London’s Haringey was reportedly looking for a job for about 18 months, and he finally came across an interesting opportunity that suited his abilities. As per Times Now, the job vacancy was for a digital marketing role at a big consulting firm.

According to the report, Paul spent hours completing his application form, and just before submitting it, he noticed the blunder that he made. Paul shared the entire incident through a video on TikTok. “You get an email confirmation of your application and it said to log in to see the status, which I did. Then I saw the PDF of the STD results and freaked out,” said Paul, reported Times Now. Paul added that he was unable to change the application and revealed that the only email that was available on the website was of the IT support, which was of no use to him. Paul believed that he “wasn’t going to make it a bigger deal than it already was”.

Wondering if he received any response from the employer’s end? Paul added that he was rejected within three days of applying. He revealed that he “freaked out” and waited in hope that someone “nice and sensible” on the other hand might realise that it is an “honest mistake” and believed that after realising it they will reach out to him “for the actual cover letter.” But obviously, nothing as such happened and he received a message within 72 hours, which informed him that ‘they weren’t proceeding with his application’. Well, it seems that the only good news for Paul was that his test results were negative. The 27-year-old accepted that the time was “horrible” but now the story makes a funny incident. He concluded by saying that he is sharing his story, to end the stigma around sexual health and to promote the importance of getting yourself tested.

