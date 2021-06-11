27-year-old Razia Sultan from Gopalganj is Bihar Police's First Female Muslim DSP

A 27-year-old Muslim girl cleared the 64th Bihar Public Service Commission exam to become the first Muslim women to sit on the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Bihar Police force. Razia Sultan, who hails from Hathua in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, has created history with her feat. A total of 40 candidates have been selected for the post of DSP in Bihar Police, and Razia is one of them. The 27-year-old is currently posted as an assistant engineer in the Bihar government’s electricity department. Back in her family, Razia has her mother and 6 siblings, which include a brother and 5 sisters. Her father Mohammed Aslam Ansari, who worked as a stenographer at Jharkhand’s Bokaro steel plant, died in 2016. She completed her schooling in Bokaro and her family still resides there. Youngest of the seven siblings, Razia later went to Jodhpur to complete her B.Tech in electrical engineering.

All her elder sisters are married, while her brother works in a private company in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

In an interview with India Today TV, Razia revealed that it was a childhood dream to appear for the public service commission exams. And getting selected for DSP was a dream come true for her. Soon after she joined the electricity department of the Bihar government in 2017, Razia started preparing for the BPSC exams. She is extremely excited to serve as a police officer and aims to ensure that incidents of crime against women are reported.

Further in the conversation, she expressed her concern over the lack of education, especially among girls in the Muslim community. Razia urged parents to extend support to their children so that they can fulfil their dreams. Razia believes that wearing a burqa or hijab is not a restriction and Allah gives them the power to overcome all kinds of hurdles.

Razia recently recovered from COVID-19 and had appealed to the Muslim University to dispel fear and rumours regarding vaccination.

