28-year-old US TikToker 'Accidentally' Buys Rs 3.29 lakh Salvador Dalí Print at Auction

Looking at auctions happening in a movie and in real life are surely different. This 28-years-old TikToker underestimated just how different it could be. Her underestimation made her end up buying a $4000 (Rs 3.29 lakh approx) piece of art history, a print by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí. Never having been to an auction before, the art lover and firefighter sat back and watched the entire thing unravel for the first 20 minutes. The TikToker, Danielle Allen even saw paintings getting sold for $75,000 (Rs 61 lakh approx), something she could never expect. As FOMO set in, Allen bid on the print by Salvador Dalí. Since its minimum bid estimate was expected to be around $15,000 (Rs 1.23 lakh approx), she didn’t think much of her bid.

“I wanted to raise my hand and make a bid… and then someone else outbids me, that’s what I wanted to happen in my head, but that didn’t happen,” Allen said in her TikTok video according to Money Control. She called it the “longest 10 seconds” of her life.

Allen confessed she could not even see the art piece from where she had been sitting. But it was awarded to her. Now she is looking for buyers.

Asking anyone who wanted to purchase the art print to get in touch with her. She mentioned the bidding starts at $20,000. “So, if you’re interested in a great story and a great package, the bidding starts at $20,000… Come on rich people, don’t let me down,” Allen said.

The Spanish Surrealist painter and printmaker, Salvador Dalí, is known for exploring subconscious imagery. Dalí acquired a wide range of artistic styles while studying painting in Madrid and Barcelona. He also exhibited extraordinary technical proficiency as a painter. In the late 1920s, his discovery of Sigmund Freud’s writings on the erotic significance of subconscious imagery and his association with the Paris Surrealists, a group of writers and artists who aimed to establish the “greater reality” of the human subconscious over reason, brought about the development of his mature artistic style. He also began what he called “paranoid critical”. A process in which he put himself into hallucinogenic states in order to see images from his subconscious mind.

