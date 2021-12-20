WATCH: 3 Lions Snuggle in Middle of Road, Block Jungle Safari Tourists

Wildlife in its rawest form is a sight to behold. A video is resurfacing in the world wide web again and for all the right reasons. Coming to Twitter feeds straight from a safari in Tanzania, the clip shows three lions taking a break from their brawny and barbarous character to calmly lay down on the ground. In the video, you can see a bunch of safari jeeps at a halt as the road is blocked by two lions relaxing with their tails wagging. Moments later, a third lion arrives from between the jeeps and joins the duo. The adorable lions snuggling provided the visitors an experience that they will never forget.

Take a look at the snuggle pile here:

The video has garnered more than 10 lakh views and has racked up roughly 43,000 likes. Netizens were in awe of this pure moment that made their trip to the safari memorable.

One user, who has apparently been privy to the experience, wrote, “Been there, saw that. The lazy louts have a sense of humour.”

Been there, saw that. The lazy louts have a sense of humour. #Tanzania https://t.co/1zd9qVTdOB— Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) December 19, 2021

“Oh, I so love this,” wrote another.

Oh I so love this https://t.co/7tCReQvVRX— Arun Chopra (@Choprarun) December 19, 2021

A third highlighted how their behaviour is similar to house cats.

Here’s another one chiming the same opinion.

One user wrote, “Kings of the jungle, and evidently the road.”

Kings of the jungle and evidently the road. https://t.co/aWmb6UhdA5— Kevin Kelley (@coachkelley1) December 18, 2021

While many users were bewildered by the video, many shared videos of similar sights where humans could witness the wildlife in all its glory.

One user shared a clip that shows four lions treading down the road.

I love how they don't care. Just walking cool and confident down the street. pic.twitter.com/uBplCo9hRR— DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) December 18, 2021

This user shared pictures he took way back in 2006 and shows lions sleeping under the shade of the jeep.

Had that happen to me while there as well. Pretty sure it was Tanzania. I think it was in the Ngorongoro crater. It was back in 2006 so it’s been a while lol pic.twitter.com/7iB1pIZD0Q— Jeremy Walker (@Xradfl) December 18, 2021

This video shows a herd of elephants crossing a road.

Roadblock in Kenya..& this is just outside Mombasa City! pic.twitter.com/OTiz3VaTgz— del kenya (@delkenya1) December 18, 2021

Are you as amazed as we are?

