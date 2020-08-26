3-Year-Old Boy Orders Rs 2,600 Worth Of French Fries, Adds Tip For Fast Delivery

Truth be told, French fries are a favourite across age groups. However, a three-year-old boy took the fries fandom to another level. The little one ‘accidentally’ ended up ordering the snack worth Rs 2,600.

According to a report published in The Irish Mirror, Harry Keogh had apparently placed the order while he was watching a YouTube video on a mobile phone. He ended up placing an order for nine portions of French fries.

The accident is said to have happened because of a notification that he may have tapped on his father’s phone. It must also be noted that the screen of the device was also broken.

So when the parcel of fries reached their doorstep, Harry’s mother Ashley was left clueless as she had not placed any order.

Ashley said, “I assumed Harry's dad had ordered without us realizing while he was working in the bedroom. It was just then Harry screamed 'yay, yummies', and ran to the table. I finally twigged what had happened and checked the old phone to see the payment screen”.

Further, Ashley has shared a short video in which one can see multiple packets of fries. What is more interesting is that on the phone screen one can also see that the tiny tot has also added a ‘tip’.

Captioning the cutesy hilarious video, Ashley wrote, “Nothing like getting a knock at the door with a McDonald's delivery!! All of us confused but the driver insisted it was ours and showed us the order!!! I opened up the bag this is what I found €30 worth of chips, That HARRY my 3 years old ordered. That's the uber eats app getting deleted off the phone anyways. (sic)”

The video has received lots of love from netizens. Most users have dropped in ‘Hahaha’ and laugh out loud emojis in the comments section. Some users went on to say that the incident was "the best thing on the internet".