3-year-old Brazil Boy Saves Friend from Drowning in Swimming Pool, Gets Bravery Award from Police

A heroic 3-year-old boy in Brazil saved his best friend from drowning in a pool. The close call happened at a farm home in Itaperuna, a city north of Rio de Janeiro when the children were alone at the pool. Arthur de Oliveira was hailed a hero after his mother shared a video of him saving his friend Henrique after he fell into the pool.

The son of a caretaker at the property, 3-year-old Henrique, reportedly sneaked out of his home without his mother noticing and made his way to the pool. The toddler was seen on home surveillance video, reaching for an inflatable swim ring when he unexpectedly fell into the pool.

Realizing no is around, Arthur reaches out to grab Henrique’s hand and finally pulls his friend out of the pool.

Without further ado, watch this brave act:

“This video serves as an alert for those who have a pool at home and children,” wrote Arthur’s mom, Poliana Console de Oliveira on her Facebook page.

“Thank God the ending is happy because God sent the land under my care, my son, my little Arthur, a true hero! Real-life hero, my pride. Arthur saved his friend’s life,” she continued.

“It was 30 seconds of carelessness, the caretaker’s son left the house without telling his mother. Don’t neglect! In my heart, I just have gratitude for the life of Arthur’s friend and I am proud of my son’s courageous, quick and loving attitude,” she wrote.

The surveillance video, which Poliana shared, went viral and grabbed the attention of the local Itaperuna Military Police department. Little Arthur, who dreams of one day becoming a cop, received a basket full of candies and a brand new basketball from the police department.

In addition to the gift basket, the local police awarded the three-year-old boy a certificate and a trophy that read, ‘From a hero to a hero.’

“A souvenir because you are an instrument of God, a real hero,” said one of the officers in a tribute video, “The world needs heroes like you.”

Yes, it does. Good looking out, Arthur!