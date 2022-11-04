30-feet Tall Lionel Messi Cut Out Erected in Kerala Village As FIFA World Cup Fever Takes Over

Being a part of a fandom can be a great source of joy. Especially, when you find like-minded people sharing that joy with you. The Argentina Fans Association of Pullavoor, Kerala has erected a 30-feet tall cut out of Lionel Messi right in the middle of the Kurungattu Kadavu river, reported Manorama. The fans shared the behind-the-scenes clip on their Twitter handle. As the rain pours down on them, they carry the cut-out with smiles on their faces. Messi is dressed in the famous white and sky blue, number 10 stamped on his shirt and shorts. The fans are also holding the Argentinian flag and a blue banner with ‘Argentina Fans Pullavoor’ written on it.

Take a look at the clip here:

Social Media users were amazed by the fans’ efforts. Many called the footballer GOAT (Greatest of all times) to show their appreciation. A fan tweeted that he had huge respect for the spirit of the fans. Another user commented, “As an Argentinian, I appreciate yall support”

As an Argentinian I appreciate yall support 🇦🇷×🇮🇳 — Shrxy🇦🇷🇧🇷 (@Shrxydinho) October 31, 2022

“Ronaldo can have his followers, but he will never have the streets like Messi,” read another comment sharing a take on the rivalry between the football legends.

Ronaldo can have his followers but he will never have the streets like Messi♥️ — Wesley_Swanson (@TheBhaktCule) October 31, 2022

A third user tweeted, “Best thing you will see today.”

Best thing you will see today ❤️ — Ay super☄️ (@AySuper03) October 31, 2022

Lionel Messi has confirmed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be his last, reported ESPN. This is going to be his fifth World Cup. The tournament is set to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. Argentina is one of the strong contenders for winning the world cup. So far, they have won two world cups, in 1978 and 1986. They have also been three times runner-ups, in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

Meanwhile, one of the official sponsors of the 2022 World Cup, BYJUS has unveiled Messi as the first global ambassador for their social arm Education For All. This social impact initiative Education for All was launched in 2020.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here