English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
'I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology.'
Image credits: Ray Flores / Facebook
Loading...
A former waitress is trying to mend things after she had stolen some money from a Mexican restaurant she had worked at, nearly 30 years ago.
Carlotta Flores, who owns El Charro restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, was in for a surprise when she received a letter in her mail last week, reported CNN.
Upon opening the envelope, Flores found $1,000 cash and a handwritten apology letter from an unnamed woman who wrote that she had worked for Flores as a waitress back in the 1990s and had stolen a few hundred dollars from her restaurant. But now she wants to make things right.
"One of the waiters I worked with had encouraged me to 'forget' to ring in a few drinks a shift and pocket the cash. And for some stupid reason, I did it." wrote the woman who only identified herself as "a thankful former employee. "I grew up in the church, I knew better. I hadn't stolen a dime before then, nor have I since," read the letter.
"Thankfully, I was a terrible waitress and you all fired me before it could amount to more than a few hundred dollars total," the letter continued.
Carrying a 'great remorse' for her actions, the woman went on to apologise to Flores and returned the money with '20 years of interest.'
"It's been 20 years, but I still carry great remorse. I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology + this money as a repayment + 20 years of interest. May God forever bless you and your family."
Image credits: Ray Flores / Facebook
Speaking to KVOA, Flores said that she was deeply moved and some of the managers working in her restaurant even teared up after reading the letter.
"I don't know where she's at or who she is but I will tell you one thing. I hope that she's read or has seen what an impact this has made not only on me, my family, my business but where it will go in the future so I hope she keeps looking to see what we're doing with it," she said.
Flores' son, Ray, later took to his Facebook account and shared the letter.
"You don’t always have to tell someone who you are to make things right for you both. This made our week! #honestyisthebestpolicy #makeamends #behonest #nevertoolate #thankful," he wrote.
Watch Flores share the wholesome experience:
Also Watch
Carlotta Flores, who owns El Charro restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, was in for a surprise when she received a letter in her mail last week, reported CNN.
Upon opening the envelope, Flores found $1,000 cash and a handwritten apology letter from an unnamed woman who wrote that she had worked for Flores as a waitress back in the 1990s and had stolen a few hundred dollars from her restaurant. But now she wants to make things right.
"One of the waiters I worked with had encouraged me to 'forget' to ring in a few drinks a shift and pocket the cash. And for some stupid reason, I did it." wrote the woman who only identified herself as "a thankful former employee. "I grew up in the church, I knew better. I hadn't stolen a dime before then, nor have I since," read the letter.
"Thankfully, I was a terrible waitress and you all fired me before it could amount to more than a few hundred dollars total," the letter continued.
Carrying a 'great remorse' for her actions, the woman went on to apologise to Flores and returned the money with '20 years of interest.'
"It's been 20 years, but I still carry great remorse. I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology + this money as a repayment + 20 years of interest. May God forever bless you and your family."
Image credits: Ray Flores / Facebook
Speaking to KVOA, Flores said that she was deeply moved and some of the managers working in her restaurant even teared up after reading the letter.
"I don't know where she's at or who she is but I will tell you one thing. I hope that she's read or has seen what an impact this has made not only on me, my family, my business but where it will go in the future so I hope she keeps looking to see what we're doing with it," she said.
Flores' son, Ray, later took to his Facebook account and shared the letter.
"You don’t always have to tell someone who you are to make things right for you both. This made our week! #honestyisthebestpolicy #makeamends #behonest #nevertoolate #thankful," he wrote.
Watch Flores share the wholesome experience:
Also Watch
-
Watch : “Shiv Bhakt” Tej Pratap
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Watch : “Shiv Bhakt” Tej Pratap
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Reacting to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Will Leave You in Splits; Watch Video
- Wriddhiman Saha Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in England
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- 'My Wife Went on Honeymoon Without Me': Anil Kapoor Revisits His 45-Year-Old Relationship
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...