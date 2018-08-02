GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter

'I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:August 2, 2018, 11:27 AM IST
30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
Image credits: Ray Flores / Facebook
A former waitress is trying to mend things after she had stolen some money from a Mexican restaurant she had worked at, nearly 30 years ago.

Carlotta Flores, who owns El Charro restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, was in for a surprise when she received a letter in her mail last week, reported CNN.

Upon opening the envelope, Flores found $1,000 cash and a handwritten apology letter from an unnamed woman who wrote that she had worked for Flores as a waitress back in the 1990s and had stolen a few hundred dollars from her restaurant. But now she wants to make things right.

"One of the waiters I worked with had encouraged me to 'forget' to ring in a few drinks a shift and pocket the cash. And for some stupid reason, I did it." wrote the woman who only identified herself as "a thankful former employee. "I grew up in the church, I knew better. I hadn't stolen a dime before then, nor have I since," read the letter.

"Thankfully, I was a terrible waitress and you all fired me before it could amount to more than a few hundred dollars total," the letter continued.

Carrying a 'great remorse' for her actions, the woman went on to apologise to Flores and returned the money with '20 years of interest.'

"It's been 20 years, but I still carry great remorse. I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology + this money as a repayment + 20 years of interest. May God forever bless you and your family."

Speaking to KVOA, Flores said that she was deeply moved and some of the managers working in her restaurant even teared up after reading the letter.

"I don't know where she's at or who she is but I will tell you one thing. I hope that she's read or has seen what an impact this has made not only on me, my family, my business but where it will go in the future so I hope she keeps looking to see what we're doing with it," she said.

Flores' son, Ray, later took to his Facebook account and shared the letter.

"You don’t always have to tell someone who you are to make things right for you both. This made our week! #honestyisthebestpolicy #makeamends #behonest #nevertoolate #thankful," he wrote.



Watch Flores share the wholesome experience:

