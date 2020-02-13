Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

30 Years Later NASA Gives a Makeover to Voyager 1's Historic 'Pale Blue Dot' Image

To commemorate 30 years of the significant moment, an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California named, Kevin Gill has digitally reestablished the picture by means of an imaging processor.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 9:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
30 Years Later NASA Gives a Makeover to Voyager 1's Historic 'Pale Blue Dot' Image
(Image credit: Twitter/Space.com)

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft captured one of the most epic images ever taken in planetary history on February 14, 1990. The moment, where Earth seemed to be suspended in sunbeam came to be known as ‘Pale Blue Dot’. On the occasion of the shot’s 30th anniversary, NASA has given the photo a makeover.

To commemorate 30 years of the significant moment, an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California named, Kevin Gill has digitally reestablished the picture by means of an imaging processor, wrote NASA on its website.

Candy Hansen and William Kosmann, who helped plan the original, gave inputs in the course of image processing, reported Space.com.

Talking about the original photograph, Earth was observed as a miniscule speckle within a bright belt which was an effect of sunrays hitting the spaceship device. It was an assembly of images captured expending filters of three diverse colors. Therefore they named it ‘Pale Blue Dot’.

Scientist Carl Sagan led a campaign to encourage NASA for Voyager 1 to turn around and derive a shot from where the planet’s story began.

According to NASA, about 34 minutes post the NASA mission took-off, the spacecraft shut down camera so the probe could save power. Voyager 1 snapped an aggregate of 60 imageries featuring five additional planets and the sun when the image sequence was ongoing. NASA designated the 60-image-series as ‘The Family Portrait of the Solar System’.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram