'30 Years of Suniel Shetty' Trends as Fans Look Back on Anna's Journey in Bollywood

Suniel Shetty has completed 30 glorious years in Bollywood and his fans are celebrating him on social media with fervour. The actor displays an admirable range in his roles, be it the harmless Ghanshyam in Hera Pheri or the scintillating villain Raghavan in Mai Hoon Na. Although the star has stayed away from Bollywood for quite a few years now, he has successfully forayed into the South film industry by playing versatile roles. Some of his recent roles have been in films like Ghani, Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea, Mosagallu among others.

His fans are looking back on his career with much warmth and admiration.

30 YRS OF SUNIEL SHETTY

The man who stepped into the Bollywood without any God Father. In the beginning of his carrier he was criticised and compared to wood & also criticised for his dance . But now he is one of the legendary face of Indian cinema.. pic.twitter.com/cvV8j7oaY3 — Akshit Sunielian (@AkshitSunielian) September 11, 2022

He has some different swag In 90s .. Ruled the era .. Now Never leave a chance to inspire us.. A complete human with honest and Humble heart. 30 YRS OF SUNIEL SHETTY pic.twitter.com/KK0Q38Qddx — Akshit Sunielian (@AkshitSunielian) September 10, 2022

Congratulations dear Anna on completing 30 years in Bollywood

Always my favourite 90s Star @SunielVShetty 30 YRS OF SUNIEL SHETTY pic.twitter.com/NiB1H4gd9d — Mrityunjay (@Hunter3Shadow) September 11, 2022

From 90s to till now still young fit and handsome,30 YRS OF SUNIEL SHETTY , lots of childhood memories, only 90 born can feel his stardom, mohra, waqt hamara hai,bhalwan,gopikishan ,dilawale,border & dhadkan mine favourite #sunielshetty #Bollywood #shetty #30years #rule #king pic.twitter.com/mBvBoCKmgS — raman thind (@thindpau87) September 10, 2022

Sabke dilon p Raj krne wale hamare Anna complete 30 YRS in Bollywood industry Anna k name s mashur abhineta congratulations @SunielVShetty sir

Love you my idol Anna sir ❤️ 30 YRS OF SUNIEL SHETTY pic.twitter.com/U7u05dQpso — Sonu sunielians (@Manpal71244685) September 11, 2022

Balwaan was d starting point

We witness Darbar

Now time for Dharawi Bank 30 YRS OF SUNIEL SHETTY pic.twitter.com/oxIFoS2Huf — Sompal Yadav (@spyadav30) September 10, 2022

Suniel Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with the upcoming web series titled Dharavi Bank. The show will stream on MX Player and is helmed by Samit Kakkad.

