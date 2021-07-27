300-feet High Sandstorm Engulfs Dunhuang in Northwest China, Watch Viral Video

On Sunday, July 25, around 3 pm in the afternoon, people in the city of Dunhuang in Gansu province in Northwest China witnessed a huge sandstorm enveloping the ancient Silk Road city. The storm created a gigantic wall of sand about 300 feet in height that passed through the city, reducing visibility up to 20 feet. The enormous phenomenon was captured by many people and news organisations on camera. The videos show the sandstorm passing through the buildings and roads, covering everything in the sand and blinding the city. The dust storm was so massive that its scale could not entirely fit in any of the videos.

A video of the sandstorm, shared by NBC, shows the red-yellow sky and reduced visibility. The storm originated in the nearby Gobi desert and swept from north to south across the city within minutes. Because of the reduced visibility, the local police shut down the major roads as driving conditions were dangerous. The police assisted the vehicles trapped in the dust storm with directions to leave the expressway and helped them reach a safe place. There were no reports of any injuries. However, the air quality in the area is still poor, as per the experts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oMumw-5EJU

Situated at the edge of the vast Gobi Desert, Dunhuang is known for its harsh weather conditions. The city is also famous for being the host of the famous Mogao Caves, a UNESCO world heritage site. Surrounded by sand dunes and a massive desert, sandstorms are not something that is unexpected in this Chinese city. Even the Chinese capital Beijing saw a massive sandstorm in March. The storm covered at least 12 Chinese provinces in Sand However, it was Beijing’s worst sandstorm of the decade, as per the city’s weather bureau. The sandstorm had reduced the city’s air quality to unprecedented levels. The storm had originated in Mongolia. However, China has been working on creating a “green wall” of trees that could help trim down the effects of the sandstorms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here