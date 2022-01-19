300-foot 'Patachitra' by West Bengal Artists to be Displayed in Delhi on Republic Day

Though the Bengal Tableau for Republic Day was rejected by the central government, 32 patachitra artists from Bengal will be showcasing their work in the national capital on January 26. Under the leadership of Bahadur Chitrakar of Pingla Paschim Medinipur, the artists will head to Delhi. They have made a patachitra ( scroll painting ), 300 foot long and 6 foot broad, depicting the valour of Indian revolutionaries. In this patachitra, you can see the story of Netaji and and bamboo fort of Titu Mir.

A few months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the work of artisans of Pingla. Now, it’s celebration in villages of Pingla as artisans from their village will travel Delhi .

In January last year, Narendra Modi was in Kolkata. During a programme, he was gifted a patachitra and the PM spoke to the artists. After that meeting, they received a call to go to Delhi with their patachitra.

Speaking to News18, Bahadur Chitrakar said “Last year, the Prime Minister came here on Netaji’s birthday. We gifted him our patachitra and he was happy. We got a call from the ministry last month. We are very happy that our work will be shown in the national capital on Republic Day."

The scroll painting by Bahadur and many of his Patua brothers from West Bengal, like Manoranjan Chitrakar, Chandni Chitrakar, Mohiuddin Chitrakar, Qurban Chitrakar, Sabina Chitrakar, Malay Chitrakar and Samir Chitrakar will be showcased at Rajpath.

Earlier, the scrolls would revolve around stories borrowed from mythological texts but now several artists of the community take inspiration from politics, social issues, international events etc. This experimentation is not just limited to the themes but also extends to the medium used for showcasing their work. Wood, textile and terracotta are some of the mediums apart from handmade paper on which the art is now practised.

Patua art or Patachitra may not be as popular as several other forms of folk art but with its bold colours and interesting themes, it has earned applause from not only the country but abroad also. It is also to be mentioned that Bahadur Chitrakar and many other Patuas of West Bengal participated in ‘Kala Kumbh-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the artists’ workshop on painting scrolls measuring approximately 750 metres, representing the tales of valour of unsung heroes of India’s freedom movement organised in association with Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Defence, in Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh recently.

(With inputs from Digvijay Mahali)

