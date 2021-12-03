3000-Year-Old Gold Jewellery Found Inside Bronze Age Tombs in Cyprus

Archeologists from the New Swedish Cyprus Expedition have found gold jewellery from the time of Nefertiti’s reign inside two Bronze Age tombs that had laid hidden for 3,000 years in Cyprus. The discoveries of ancient Egyptian objects were shared by the archaeologists from the University of Gothenburg who concluded the excavation of two tombs in the Bronze Age city of Hala Sultan Tekke in Cyprus. The excavations unearthed over 150 human skeletons and close to 500 objects, including gold jewellery, gemstones and ceramics, from around 1350 BCE. The Bronze Age tombs were first found in 2018 in the form of underground chambers, with a large number of human skeletons.

In a statement released by the University of Gothenburg, it was revealed that the discovery of ancient artefacts required very delicate work over four years, considering the state of bones, which were extremely fragile after more than 3,000 years in the salty soil. Archeologists found the skeletons and ritual funeral objects placed in layers on top of each other. According to researchers, this indicated that the tombs were used for several generations.

Professor Peter Fischer, the leader of the excavations, said in a statement that the finds indicate that they were family tombs for the ruling elite in the city. Archeologists found the skeleton of a five-year-old with a gold necklace, gold earrings and a gold tiara. Fischer suggests, “This was probably a child of a powerful and wealthy family.” Jewellery and other objects made of gold, silver, bronze, ivory and gemstones and richly decorated vessels from many cultures were also excavated from the ancient site at the Mediterranean island.It was also found that most of the objects found in the tomb were from the time of Nefertiti and her husband Echnaton. A gold pendant of a lotus flower with inlaid gemstones found in the recent excavations was also worn by Nefertiti, informed Fischer.

One of the significant objects uncovered by the archeologists includes a cylinder-shaped seal made from the mineral hematite, with a cuneiform inscription from Mesopotamia. The archeologists were able to decipher the inscription as Fisher informed, “The text consists of three lines and mentions three names. One is Amurru, a god worshiped in Mesopotamia.” The other two lines mention historical kings, father and son, who the archeologists recently succeeded in tracking down in other texts on clay tablets from the same period of the 18th century BC. Fischer added that the team of archeologists are trying to determine why the seal ended up in Cyprus more than 1000 kilometres from where it was made.

