31-Year-Old Man Creates Dating App Where He's The Only Guy Allowed

Today, there are countless dating apps and almost everyone you meet has used such an app at one point or the other. Recently, a man in the United States facing too much competition came up with a unique as well as bizarre idea. Aaron Smith, 31-year-old, now has created a dating app where he is the only guy. The proof that the man is tech-savvy and a prodigy in making dating apps is that no other guy is allowed to register himself to the app.

According to a report by 7news.com.au, Smith has created the app for himself and has named it "Singularity". He took the help of his best friend and a software engineer Scott McDowell for developing the dating app.

Smith has undoubtedly become the king of the app and he has no competitors. Women, who download the "Singularity" app and create their account, just get to only Smith's profile and pictures.

The report mentioned that Smith told WFMY News 2 that the "biggest problem" with other dating apps is that his face is not "featured prominently". He added, "If life gives you lemons, you should first make lemonade. Then make sure no other companies can produce or distribute their own soft drinks. So the only game in town is lemonade."

Smith has also created a commercial to go with his dating app, the report said. "Singularity saves you countless hours of swiping by just matching you with me," Smith was quoted as explaining the commercial.

The report said that Smith has not got any dates from his self-created app but he is still optimistic.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.