31-year-old Takes DNA Test as a Joke, Finds She is Adopted Child

Thirty-one-year-old Amanda Stacy was in for a shock after she got her DNA test done recently. The results showed that she was the adopted child of her parents.

According to a report in The Sun, Amanda posted about this from her TikTok handle @stacysinterlude7 and said that she took the DNA test as a joke.

Since her grandfather had many children, she wanted to see if she could find another family member. The remaining members of the family got a DNA test match, but her own DNA had a 50% mismatch.

Stacy says that when there was a mismatch in the results, she grilled her parents. They, however, denied knowledge of anything. After that, she thought nothing of it. But two days after this incident, her parents finally told her the truth. They told Amanda that 50 percent of the DNA is from her biological mother and that she is adopted.

Although she was a little surprised at first, she was not shocked, says Amanda. She admitted that had she come to know about this in her teens, she would have reacted a little differently, adding that these things do not matter to her at this age.

Amanda says that she is at complete peace and has accepted the fact that she is adopted. There has been no change in her relationship with her parents, she says.

