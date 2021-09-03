31,000 Litre Coca-Cola Was Spilled in Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die'. Here's Why

To create an epic action movie that involves Daniel Craig playing the role of debonair British spy James Bond, the stunt team of No Time To Die had to splurge£50,000 (Rs 50, 54, 273) just on Coca-Cola drinks. If you have watched the trailer of the upcoming movie, you may have seen Craig riding a motorcycle at high speed in the cobbled streets of southern Italy. To pull-off a stunt that will be shown in that scene, the action team of No Time To Die had to buy 8400 gallons of Coca-Cola drink.

As bizarre as it may sound, the idea behind spending exorbitant amounts on a fizzy drink was explained by the movie’s stuntman Lee Morrison, who has been associated with the 007 team for many years. Morrison said that Coca-Cola was one of the secret ingredients in pulling off the motorcycle stunts for the movie. Speaking to Hypebeast, Morrison had said that he had been spraying Coca-Cola on slippery surfaces for a very long time and observed that the beverage helps make roads sticky for extra traction while maintaining a clear appearance. He had further mentioned that Coca-Cola makes things look very clean after it washes off.

Often, bike scenes that mostly involve a chasing sequence are considered simple stunts, with safety precautions in mind, remember Mission Impossible movies. It was revealed that No Time to Die required 31797 litres of Coca-Cola to be poured over the roadways of Matera. However, considering the budget of the film set at $250 million, the cost of spilled soda may seem just fine.

Fans of classic British spy Bond have been anticipating the release of the latest film No Time To Die since 2019, however, the coronavirus pandemic made them wait for more than a year. But now, as the pandemic cases have come down and lockdown restrictions have subsided in the UK and much of the western countries, fans are once again looking forward to attending the cinemas and watching the 007 action thriller.

