33-year-old Who Has Travelled to 70 Countries Reveals How She Stays for Free

Travelling is the best form of education as you get to study the world as it breathes. While many refrain from setting out on this path due to several challenges, one traveller tackled all obstacles in her way and ended up visiting more than 70 countries. Best part, she lives in some of the swankiest places in those countries for free. Sibu De Benedictis is a globetrotter who lives in lavish homes for free, and recently revealed the secret of how she manages to do so.

The 33-year-old got bit by the travel bug right after she finished schooling. Initially, she adapted to the nomadic lifestyle by compromising on some essential lifestyle elements. She used to work odd jobs, including waitressing and bartending, to sustain herself.

As she gained momentum in this lifestyle, in 2020, she discovered an app called Trusted House-sitters, through which she is able to stay in some of the most spectacular homes while their owners are away. She has not looked back ever since and is now a full-time globetrotter.

She only carries a small suitcase with her essentials,such as passport. All her other belongings locked up in a storage facility in Germany, from where she completed her Master’s degree. Apart from sitting houses, she makes it a pointb to travelling light, which is very crucial.

“When buying clothes, I do not buy something unless I am going to make the most of it. You do not have much space, so you should only take items you love that you can wear over and over again,” Sibu was quoted as saying by said, Wales Online.

She described how one needs to keep a check on the small expenses as they do add up. “Be aware that every dollar you spend could be spent on experiences so you have to spend smart,” she said.

Sibu also organises group trips for tourists, by collaborating with local tourism companies. She, in her spare time, does travel writing and is currently working on a book for money-savvy travellers.

