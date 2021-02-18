33-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Face Blindness Fails to Recognise Herself in Own Wedding Photos

33-year-old Lauren Nicole-Jones from Derbyshire suffers from a rare condition called face blindness, or prosopagnosia, which makes her forget people’s faces. Her condition is so severe that she struggles to recognize herself in her own wedding pictures.

She says she recognized herself because of the white gown she wore as the bride. If it wasn’t for that, Laurenwouldn’t have recognized herself. Talking to the Mirror, she shared the condition makes life tricky sometimes as she can’t always see herself in pictures. There have been some incidents when she saw a photo and wondered when she went there only to find out it wasn’t her.

Lauren's severity of the condition makes her unaware of her own reflection, she can’t recognize her best friends, celebrities and herself in the photo albums. As there is no cure for the condition, she has learnt to recognize people by their habits, voice and mannerisms.

Recalling her birthday lunch, she shared how she didn’t recognize a woman coming to hug her who turned out to be her best friend from the age of 12 -- and Lauren was a bridesmaid at her wedding less than a month ago.

There have been some hilarious incidents as well, like when she mistook her ex to someone else or spent 40 minutes talking to the wrong person, sometimes she has mistook her reflection for some other person.Lauren shares how difficult it is for her to watch movies with similar looking people so she prefers books now.

She was just 19 when she discovered her condition after reading a book by Oliver Sacks, a neurologist, who also has the condition. It’s a rare condition and around 1 in 50 people are believed to suffer from its varying degrees. Doctors have little information about the condition but believe it to be congenital or caused by damage in a part of the brain that controls memory.

Lauren recognizes her husband and few other family members she is close with.She said she doesn’t share it with people about her condition as it leads to more questions.