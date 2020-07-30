33rd Time Lucky: Hyderabad Man is Finally a Matric Pass after Mass Promotion due to Covid-19

While the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on millions of people and hampered the education of students across the world, it appears to have been a boon for a 51-year-old Hyderabad man.

For 33 years, Mohammad Nooruddin had been trying to clear his Class 10th examinations. But every year, he failed to pass in one subject - English - thereby failing to pass the SSC examination.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, however, the government in Telangana decided to pass all students appearing for the Class 10 board examinations this year. And that included Nooruddin.

Nooruddin. 51 years old, trying to clear his SSC since 1987, failing every year in English. This year, he was due to appear again when the Telengana government passed all students in the SSC after the exams were cancelled. Perseverance pays! https://t.co/ZasFs2ONMR — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 30, 2020

As per a report by The News Minute, Nooruddin had first appeared for the class 10 examination in 1987. After successively failing in English, the 51-year-old decided to sit for the SSC Open Examinations this year. The determined man even paid a Rs 3,000 registration fee.

Then the government decided to pas all students.

In a video going viral on the internet, Nooruddin can be seen showing off his numerous admit cards and examination passes that he had collected in the past 33 years.

In the video, Nooruddin can be seen expressing his joy at finally clearing the exam and thanking the KCR governmnet for its decision to pass all candidates.

Nooruddin is not the first person to take years to pass Class 10 exams. In 2016, 71-year-old Shiv Charan Yadav from a Rajasthan village appeared for his Class 10th exams for the 47th time after consecutively failing for 46 years.

Whether Nooruddin will attempt Class 12 is yet to be seen.