35-year-old Chicago Woman Almost Lost her Leg to This Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Thirty-five-year-old Lauren McKeaney is suffering from a strange ailment, which has forced her to harm herself by plucking at the skin of her body using her fingernails.

Chicago-based Lauren has suffered from this psychological condition called dermatillomania all her life. She had no idea why she was harming her body since childhood until she came to know of this OCD (obsessive-compulsive related disorder) named dermatillomania.

This disorder causes a person to repeatedly pick, squeeze and even bite at their skin. Lauren’s inner thigh was infected with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Bacteria can enter the body through cuts, which Lauren’s leg was covered in, causing a life-threatening infection.

“My situation was at its worst in 2014," she told Truly. “I caught the life-threatening infection MRSA on my inner thigh. My right leg was swollen and infected to the point where the doctors had to come and talk to me about losing my limb.

“I was at my lowest point, yet it was there that I overheard someone say, ‘It appears she has dermatillomania’."

Lauren has never been diagnosed, despite having recollections of plucking her skin since she was five years old, according to MailOnline. Lauren began plucking at her skin as a toddler, and she recalls seeing no one else with “polka-dotted" skin.

Lauren’s situation worsened as she approached adolescence, with dermatillomania causing shame and severe psychological pain. “Trying to deal with puberty and acne in middle school actually gave me more things to pick at," she said. “I felt I was the only one who lived such a shameful existence, and I was mortified."

Lauren, after having eight inches of her thigh amputated and spending months in physical therapy, has, fortunately, made a full recovery.

