35-year-old Man Collapses While Performing Garba, Dies On The Spot

In what comes as an extremely unfortunate incident, a 35-year-old man died while dancing at a Garba event. The incident took place at Virar town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Identified as Manish Narapji Sonigra, he collapsed while dancing at a Garba event. A video is now going viral and has recorded the entire incident. In the video, Manish can be seen performing Garba in a group of people. Further, in the video, he suddenly collapses and falls to the ground.

As per the police official, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by his father Narapji Sonigra. This is where he was declared dead. On hearing about the death of his son, the father also collapsed and died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered.

In another similar incident, a 21-year-old man died after collapsing while dancing to Garba. The incident took place in Gujarat’s Anand district recently. As per the reports, Virendra died on the way to the hospital. The doctors suspect the case to be a heart attack.

