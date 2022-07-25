35-Year-Old UK Man Spends Rs 19 Lakh on Military Tank, Uses It To Run Daily Errands

A 35-year-old from England spent a whopping £20,000, roughly Rs 19,00,000, on an army tank. He, surprisingly, uses it to run all his day-to-day errands, even supermarket visits.

The social media reports suggest that Gary Freeland joined the army at just the age of 16 and now nearly twenty years later, he owns a military tank that can total just about any other vehicle on the roads of Amesbury, England.

The 35-year-old said that he has been into tanks from a young age due to his grandfather, who owned ex-military vehicles. It also motivated him to join the army in his teens.

So whenever, Gary takes the 400-litre tank on road with kids Freddie, 13, Phoebe, nine, and Harrison, one, it gets him the undivided attention of locals.

Stating the advantages of the unique ride, Freddie said that owning a tank is beneficial as it has huge storage space for supermarket bags.

He parks the tank in his driveway, next to his other car. Gary mentioned that the tank garners him a lot of attention when people walk past his house. “As it’s certainly not something you expect to see every day,” said Gary.

Speaking about the beast, Gary said that it’s expensive to keep as it cost almost £800 (77,000 rupees) to fill it with petrol.

Gary, who is still in the army, said that his wife and children love it.

