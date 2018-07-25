GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

361 Golden Retrievers Partied in Scotland, and We Want an Invite Right Now

The fantasy dream of every dog lover came true when 361 golden retrievers and their owners gathered at the Guisachan Estate in Tomich, Scotland, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the dog breed.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2018, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
361 Golden Retrievers Partied in Scotland, and We Want an Invite Right Now
(Image credits: Twitter)
The fantasy dream of every dog lover came true when 361 golden retrievers and their owners gathered at the Guisachan Estate in Tomich, Scotland, at a mass event organised by the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, to celebrate the birth of the first-ever litter born in 1868.

The original golden retriever puppies were born after Dudley Majoribanks a.k.a Lord Tweedmouth who always wanted a dog that was capable of swimming great distances to retrieve ducks and geese that had been shot. So one day he just decided to cross a wavy-coated retriever called Nous with Belle, a tweed water spaniel.

Here are some pictures from the doggie paw-rty:

THIS. IS. TOO. MUCH. TO. HANDLE.



MELTING FROM INSIDE IN 3, 2, 1



BRB, DYING RIGHT NOW



WELL, NOW THAT'S HOW YOU CELEBRATE ANNIVERSARIES, OK?







YAAAAS. THIS IS HEAVEN RIGHT NOW, FOLKS



BALLING MY EYES OUT BECAUSE MY HEART IS FULL OF LOVE RIGHT NOW



DEFINITELY MAKING PLANS ABOUT GOING TO SCOTLAND NEXT YEAR



Now we that we're all done with the AWWWWWWWs, is it all right to go cry in the bathroom about not getting an invite to this event?

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...