361 Golden Retrievers Partied in Scotland, and We Want an Invite Right Now
The fantasy dream of every dog lover came true when 361 golden retrievers and their owners gathered at the Guisachan Estate in Tomich, Scotland, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the dog breed.
(Image credits: Twitter)
The fantasy dream of every dog lover came true when 361 golden retrievers and their owners gathered at the Guisachan Estate in Tomich, Scotland, at a mass event organised by the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, to celebrate the birth of the first-ever litter born in 1868.
The original golden retriever puppies were born after Dudley Majoribanks a.k.a Lord Tweedmouth who always wanted a dog that was capable of swimming great distances to retrieve ducks and geese that had been shot. So one day he just decided to cross a wavy-coated retriever called Nous with Belle, a tweed water spaniel.
Here are some pictures from the doggie paw-rty:
THIS. IS. TOO. MUCH. TO. HANDLE.
MELTING FROM INSIDE IN 3, 2, 1
BRB, DYING RIGHT NOW
WELL, NOW THAT'S HOW YOU CELEBRATE ANNIVERSARIES, OK?
YAAAAS. THIS IS HEAVEN RIGHT NOW, FOLKS
BALLING MY EYES OUT BECAUSE MY HEART IS FULL OF LOVE RIGHT NOW
DEFINITELY MAKING PLANS ABOUT GOING TO SCOTLAND NEXT YEAR
Now we that we're all done with the AWWWWWWWs, is it all right to go cry in the bathroom about not getting an invite to this event?
