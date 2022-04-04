38-Year-Old Mother With No Hands Takes Care of Her Daughter, Becomes Inspiration

Thirty-eight-year old Sarah Talibi is an inspiration. She is a mother with no arms who dresses her toddler and paints, all using her feet.

Sarah hails from Belgium and was born without any upper limbs, the reason for which even doctors have had no answer. However, not willing to look at herself as someone to be pitied for, as a child, she learnt to eat, get dressed and brush her hair with her feet. With growing age, she learnt other skills like slicing vegetables and doing makeup. And now, she has a three-year-old daughter whom she takes care of and she is doing a marvelous job at it.

Sarah says she can do about anything with her feet so long as she does not have her shoes on. “I put my make-up on, dress, cook, shower look after Lilia, I can do everything I want,” she says. Sarah is an artist and her daughter is named Lilia. Sarah gets her out of bed and then helps her get ready for school. At the time of the birth of the girl, Sarah admits she was a little scared while picking her up with her feet, but then she got used to it ultimately.

Sarah didn’t think her missing limbs were a problem when she was a kid. “I did the same thing with my feet as a baby does with its hands and made a mess," Sarah explained, “so my brain was connecting to my feet." With my feet, I could do anything a toddler of the same age could do. I could eat as I grew older, but I struggled to write. Those things came later; I picked them up since it was a formative period in my life."

Sarah soon started posting videos related to her daily life on her YouTube channel. She has 2 lakh 74 thousand followers, who take inspiration from the way she lives her life.

She has said that although her husband supports her a lot in her daily work or in taking care of Lilia, she has gradually learnt to do all those things by herself.

