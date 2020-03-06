3D Map of the Milky Way Finally Reveals Why it is Warped and Not Flat

It was revealed a long back that the Milky Way galaxy is not flat, as suggested, but rather warped. However, there was no evident on the same, unless a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy released an updated 3D map of the Milky Way.

While the warping of Milky Way galaxy has been in the knowledge of scientists and astronomers since 1950’s, there was always confusion about the reason behind such phenomenon.

A recent research published in the Nature Astronomy reveals that the warp may be a result of continuous gravitational torques and perturbations from a variety of sources. The data was released by European Space Agency (ESA)’s star-mapping satellite Gaia, which suggests that an ongoing collision with another, smaller galaxy might cause distortions, sending ripples like a rock thrown into water.

The Milky Way’s warp is not static, but keeps changing its orientation every now and then. The scientists are calling this phenomenon precession, which is similar to the wobble of a spinning top.

Here is a video from ESA’s Gaia:

Eloisa Poggio of the Turin Astrophysical Observatory in Italy, said, “We measured the speed of the warp by comparing the data with our models. The warp would complete one rotation around the centre of the Milky Way in 600 to 700 million years.” He is also the lead author of the study.