3D-Printed Pods for Assisted Suicide May Start Operating in Switzerland from Next Year

A 3D printed capsule for assisted suicide may soon start being operated in Switzerland. According to Swiss Info, the device cleared legal review in the country and might start operating next year. The suicide pod, called the Sarco machine, has been developed by Exit International. The machine assists a person in dying by depriving him of oxygen and carbon dioxide. The person reportedly does not feel any pain or panic. Sarco has been trying to enter Switzerland for sometime where assisted suicide is legal. In an interview to Swiss Info, Dr Philip Nitschke, founder of Australia-registered Exit International, said: “The capsule is sitting on a piece of equipment that will flood the interior with nitrogen, rapidly reducing the oxygen level to 1 per cent from 21 per cent. The person will feel a little disoriented and may feel slightly euphoric before they lose consciousness. The whole thing takes about 30 seconds." A former medical doctor, Philip helped four of his terminally ill patients to die using Australia’s Rights of the Terminally Ill Act in 1996.

There are two Sarco devices in the world right now, and the third one is being printed in the Netherlands. Dr Philip wanted to create something that would help the terminally ill die without the need for medical involvement eg. with the insertion of an intravenous cannula. “Currently a doctor or doctors need to be involved to prescribe the sodium pentobarbital and to confirm the person’s mental capacity. We want to remove any kind of psychiatric review from the process and allow the individual to control the method themselves. Our aim is to develop an artificial intelligence screening system to establish the person’s mental capacity," Dr Philip told Swiss Info. Sarco can be printed from a range of materials, including a biodegradable wood amalgam. A full-size, wooden mock-up of Sarco was unveiled at the Amsterdam Funeral Fair in 2018. The Sarco was inspired by UK man, Tony Nicklinson, who had ‘locked-in’ syndrome. Tony’s lawyers approached Dr Philip Nitschke to see what would be possible using technology to help him die with dignity.

Many around the world go to die in dignity in Switzerland because assisted suicide is legal there. According to Dignitas, a well-known organisation that accepts non-Swiss applications, more than 90% of its members in 2018 were foreigners, says Swiss Info.

