4-Feet-tall Goat Weighing 175 kg Stands Out During Eid-ul-Adha in Indore

Amid the festivities of Eid-ul-Adha, the unusual size of a goat in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been attracting a lot of attention from people. According to news agency ANI, the goat — which belonged to Moin Khan — weighs around 175 kg and was estimated to be worth Rs 5.5 lakhs. The unusual size and build of the goat had come with care and good diet given by Khan.

Speaking about the goat, Khan said that he had been rearing the goat for the past 10 months and had fed it cashew nuts, raisins, and almonds. With the extremely good build, this goat of the Punjabi breed weighed 175kgs and its height was about 4 feet. Khan added that people were ready to pay up to Rs 5.5 lakh for the animal, but he declined the offer as he was rearing the goat to be sacrificed on Eid.

Khan also owned another brown goat that weighed around 150 kg.The demand for goats shoots up exponentially during Eid-ul-Adha, which is also known as the festival of sacrifice. Celebrated on the 10thday of Dhu al-Hijjaj, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar, Bakarid is also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarmi and marks the end of the annual pilgrimage. The second Islamic festival of the year, Eid-ul-Adha follows Eid-Ul-Fitr,which is celebrated to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In India, Eid-ul-Adha is popularly known as Bakarid because goats are sacrifiedto celebrate this festival. One-third part of the meat of the sacrificed goat is meant for the consumption of the family, while the rest is distributed among poor and needy people.The day is meant to be celebrated with family and friends with love and joy.

