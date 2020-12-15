4-Year-Old Boy Distributing Biscuits to Bananas to Protesting Farmers at Singhu Border Wins Hearts

A four-year-old boy was spotted helping the farmers at the Singhu border where they are protesting against the new farm laws.

The boy named Rehaan, with his father Mehtab Alam, went to the Singhu border to distribute biscuit packets and bananas to the protesting farmers on Saturday, reported ANI.

Several people have been supporting the protesting farmers. Mehtab and his son who live in Vaishali have also been visiting the protest site daily and are distributing food packets to them. Mehtab said that he has been distributing food packets as he comes from a farmer’s family in Bihar. He said, “There are so many farmers and we felt they must be facing problems so we try to come to the venue daily and help them.”

He has been joining the protesting farmers at the site for the last 10 days. Mehtab’s son Rehaan wanted to accompany his father to the Singhu border so he got him along.

The little boy shared that he distributed bananas and biscuits and would like to visit the farmers again. Rehaan can be seen wearing a yellow coloured jacket, holding a biscuit pack in one hand and a banana in another. The child is also seen wearing a black coloured mask due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report quotes Mehtab, who said that he earns Rs 20,000 monthly. He is using his salary to buy the food items that he has been distributing at the protest site. “I feel delighted and my father would be proud and happy to see my effort,” said Mehtab.

The farmers are protesting at Delhi’s Singhu border for almost three weeks now. Earlier, there were protests locally in Punjab but then the call for ‘Dilli Chalo’ was given, post which the protesting farmers arrived in Delhi.

Recently, leaders of around 32 farmers’ unions observed a day-long hunger strike to protest against the new farm laws. It has been reported that 20 farmers have died during the protest. So far, the talks between farmers and the government have remained inconclusive.

Not only Rehaan and Mehtab, several others have visited farmers to show their support and those who could not visit farmers have registered their support by organising a rally in London, UK. Protesters there did rounds of Indian High Commission while sloganeering and honking.

The protest has now entered the 20th day at the Singhu Border as the farmers raise objections against the three farm laws passed by the Union Government.