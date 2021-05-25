4-Year-Old Dayaal Kaur Has IQ Score Just 18 Points Less Than That of Albert Einstein

There is no scarcity of talented people on the face of the earth. Ever since the usage of social media has increased, users across the globe are seen sharing some very unique and difficult talents. Whether it be physical stunts or cognitive capabilities being tested, off late netizens have witnessed all of it. Recently, Dayaal Kaur, a little girl based out of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, has blown away netizens’ minds after she managed a score of 142 in a Mensa test. The test is used to assess human intelligence. Now what is more shocking and surprising here is that this score is only 18 less than legendary Albert Einstein’s. What has perhaps left most people shook is the fact that Dayaal is only four years old. As one would expect the little princess is being referred to as a child prodigy.

Furthermore, what is even more unbelievable is the fact that when the Indian origin girl was only two years old, she could name all planets in the solar system. While this may sound like a very small thing, the fact that a mere two-year-old could do so is exceptional.

Sarbjit Singh, the proud father of Dayaal in an interview with Birmingham Live said that his little one comes in the top 0.01 per cent in the country among Mensa test applicants. He also went on to reveal that his four-year-old’s IQ was 142 when she was three and Einstein’s top IQ was 160. Singh has however mentioned that he is unaware of how IQs are measured.

The elated father who has high hopes from his exceedingly intelligent daughter has hoped she would someday end up winning the Nobel Peace Prize. He has however also added that she is free to do whatever she wants to do, ranging from serving coffee in a cafe to having stables in space. Like any other father, Singh too only wants to see his daughter happy in anything that she does in life.

