1-min read

4-Year-old Husky Who Was Abandoned for Looking 'Weird' is Now Waiting for a Forever Home

The dog is in need of a forever home and is up for adoption, the rescue shelter where she is staying as of now wrote a detailed post on Facebook.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 17, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
4-Year-old Husky Who Was Abandoned for Looking 'Weird' is Now Waiting for a Forever Home
Is she adorable or is she adorable? | Image credit: Facebook

A 4-year-old husky named Jubilee is currently staying at a rescue shelter after her breeder, who was apparently not able to sell her because of her weird looks, ditched her in New Jersey.

The dog is in need of a home and is up for adoption, the rescue shelter where she is staying as of now wrote a detailed post on Facebook in which they have stated that the dog needs an owner, who will give her a chance irrespective of the way she looks.

In a heartbreaking post, the rescue shelter named Husky House, said, “I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog. I like other dogs, but I don’t like cats. I love people, but I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look. Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty.”

The post has been widely shared and liked on Facebook, with people commenting that they would like to adopt her, however in a comment on the same post The Husky House informed that they have not received ‘many applications’ and Jubilee is still in search of a home.

