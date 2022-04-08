40-Year-old Woman Drove a Cargo Lorry from Kerala to Kashmir, Watch Video

Spotting a woman behind the wheel is not uncommon nowadays as women are getting more independent and shrinking the gender gap between male and female drivers. Steering a huge lorry with loaded cargo that too from Kerala to Kashmir requires sheer skills and endurance. And a 40-year-old woman named Jelaja Ratheesh recently achieved this feat while thrashing stereotypical gender roles. Jelaja embarked on her journey from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district of Kerala on February 2. While accompanied by her husband Ratheesh PS and a relative Aneesh KS, Jelaja first ferried plywood to Pune and then set off to transport onions to Kashmir.

Capturing her extraordinary feat, several videos of Jelaja’s road trip were uploaded on a YouTube channel, Puthettu Travel Vlog, where she is seen driving the lorry.

In one of the videos, Jelaja is seen expressing her excitement ahead of the journey. While highlighting that she was driving a lorry and not any ordinary car or bus, Jelaja said that she would witness “the places seen in movies in real” on her trip.

While covering miles and miles from South to North, Jelaja witnessed changing landscapes and went through several states including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Talking about her audacious trip, Jelaja told The Indian Express that she was passionate about driving since childhood. She shared that after getting married, she learned to drive and even went to Mumbai twice with her husband in the lorry.

According to Jelaja, their journey wasn’t expensive as they slept inside the lorry and sometimes even cooked meals in it. Jelaja further highlighted her visit to Gulmarg, Kashmir and hailed it as the most memorable part of her journey. The lush green fields of Punjab too enhanced Jelaja’s trip as she said it was a sight to behold.

While on the road, Jelaja described in the video that people were astonished to see a woman behind the wheel of a lorry. But she insisted that it only boosted her confidence as a woman.

