400 Water Containers Installed in UAE's Sharjah to Feed Birds Across the City

While several parts of the world struggle with water crisis, United Arab Emirates has come up with a novel solution to provide water to parched birds in the city of Sharjah.

Dibba Al Hisn Municipality in partnership with Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department (SDVA) has for four years implemented the 'Souqea Al Tayer' initiative. This year, to celebrate UAE's 'Year of Tolerance' as well as the Sharjah being crowed the World Book Capital of 2019.

According to a report in Gulf News, on Sunday, the municipal authorities distributed about 400 plastic containers to to citizens. These containers are easy to install and can be filled with water and left outside. The idea is to create a system for birds to drink water in the dry deserts that surround the city. The move is expected to improve biodiversity of the region.

According to municipal authorities, the initiative is in keeping with the legacy of UAE's founding father Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who greatly stressed on environmentalism.

Recently, Dubai hosted the 13th Conference of the Contracting Parties of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP13). It is the only convention in the world that looks explicitly at conservation of wetlands. It included Sharjah in its list of Wetlands of International Importance.