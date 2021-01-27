40,000-year-old Adolescent Woolly Rhino Fossil Defrosted for the First Time

In an event akin to a science-fiction movie, an ancient animal who was found extremely well-preserved in a permafrost region has been thawed and unveiled. The animal in question is young, woolly rhino found in the Siberian permafrost last year. It has been defrosted after being frozen for over 40,000 years! The specimen has been named Abyisky for now. However, it isn’t clear whether Abyisky is a male or a female rhino, but we do know it lived and died between 25,000 and 40,000 years ago.

Scientists in Yakutsk did an unveiling of the specimen for Russian press on Tuesday. The animal is 8-foot long and must have been an adolescent at the time of demise. It looks to be healthy, according to the preliminary reports. Dr Valery Plotnikov said that the level of preservation in this specimen was very unique. So far, the outer layer of the rhino’s physiology was only assumed based on ancient cave paintings like those in France. But this discovery shows that it really did have thick hazel-coloured hair on its body, a feature absent from modern rhinos.

These cold weather dwelling rhinos had a fur coat to protect them, like the woolly mammoths of ancient age had thick coats, but not in present day relatives like the elephants. These winter rhinos once populated a large part of what is today known as Russia and extended in Europe as far as England.

He also observed that the young rhino must have been “very well-fed at the moment it died.” However, official carbon-dating of the specimen has not been performed yet, that’s why a rough estimate of a few thousand years is given as its life. Another specimen discovered at the same site in 2014 was carbon dated and revealed to be 35,000 years old.

The preservation is so fine that they were able to detect fat under the skin (which has now turned into powder). At the same site, a horn from another rhino was discovered in August 2020 as a local resident accidently stumbled upon it.

The scientists assess the poor teenaged rhino was chased into a body of water, probably by ancient predators, where it drowned and died. It might have been attacked as well. According to Siberian Times, death by drowning was a regular phenomenon in those icy times, known as “Karginsky Interglacial Period.” During this time, temperatures got comparatively warmer than the previous age. As the soil defrosted, it created many swamps where animals often got stuck in the cracks and drowned. This way, many well-preserved fossils have been discovered in such regions.